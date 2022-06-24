The Temple Independent School District plans to contract with local firms as officials move forward with projects from the recently approved $164.8 million bond package.
Temple area architectural and construction firms were among those selected to work on district projects that include a new elementary school as well as safety and security improvements to aging facilities.
School trustees chose three architects, including MRB Group, which submitted its proposal in partnership with Grace Herbert Curtis. MRB Group has a downtown Temple office blocks away from the district’s Administration Building. Stantec and PBK are the other two architect firms selected by the board.
In addition, two local construction management firms — Cloud Construction and Emerson Construction — were selected for the bond projects along with American Constructors and Hill & Wilkerson.
Eighteen firms responded to the TISD request for qualifications and eight candidates participated in the interview process last week, according to a news release.
“Hiring multiple architects and construction managers allows us to have more competitive bidding and a faster project implementation timeline,” school board president Dan Posey said. “That is an expectation we heard loud and clear from the community during the bond 2022 campaign.”
TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said the district wanted to provide opportunities for local companies.
“It is important that the 2022 bond, which was supported by our local taxpayers, provides opportunities to give back to our local economy,” Ott said. “When you consider that our local businesses employ parents and others that are personally invested in Temple ISD, it adds a personal touch in working these projects. MRB Group, along with Cloud Construction and Emerson Construction, submitted exemplary proposals and we are thrilled to partner with them on these exciting projects.”
Stantec will build the district’s new elementary, estimated to cost $38.2 million. Construction is expected to start soon.
MRB Group will plan and install security vestibules, which have been identified as priority projects by both the community and the district, officials said.
Temple ISD voters a supported the $164.8 bond package in May after defeating a similar, but costlier measure worth $184.9 million in the November 2021 election.
The approved bond package — the largest in TISD history — will help fund more than 20 projects across key areas such as growth, aging facilities, and safety and security.