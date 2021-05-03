BELTON — Construction of more than three dozen new homes east of Salado have been green lit, following the approval of the final plat by county officials.
The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously decided Monday morning to approve the final plat for phase nine of the Mill Creek Springs subdivision. The subdivision includes a more than 25 acre tract with 39 lots on it.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves said the subdivision includes about half of a mile worth of new roads that will be dedicated to the county.
“The plat shows that they have dedicated right of way on these new roads to be accepted as county roads,” Neaves said. “They have been built to the county standards or better.”
The subdivision is located east of Salado in the village’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, just west of Blackberry Road in an existing neighborhood.
Neaves said the subdivision had been approved last year by the commissioners for its preliminary plat, now only needing approval before lots could be sold. Each of the 39 lots range from half of an acre to three quarters of an acre.
Commissioners did express concern about drainage and erosion problems along roads near the subdivision.
“The existing roads that are just east of this subdivision, which this one ties into, are in good shape,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson said. “That part of Hester Way is really pretty good, the biggest problem we have out there is the topography.”
Whitson, who represents the area, said the water runs off and clogs up the local roads, which cause the issues.
Neaves also confirmed the area had seen problems, leading to county efforts to curb water runoff that can lead to erosion.
“Hester Way has some seepage problems, it has got some clay soils and has got some problems with sub grade in those soils,” Neaves said. “On Blackberry Road we put in a French drain on that whole west side to get that water away from the road.”