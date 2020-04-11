The locally owned and operated stores of Sears Hometown Stores will remain open during the COVID-19 crisis to serve customers and provide such essential products as appliances, tools and mattresses.
“Our customers can rest assured that we are taking the necessary precautions as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure their health and safety,” said Brandon Gartman, chief operating officer and general manager of Sears Hometown Stores, in a news release. “We are also encouraging customers to follow the directions of the CDC and wear a personal face covering when shopping with us.”
Sears has introduced new ways to shop and enable social distancing, through home delivery, curbside pickup and personal scheduling. Customers may visit searshometownstores.com to browse, purchase and schedule home delivery. They may call the local store owner to schedule a curbside pickup. Or they may call to schedule a time to shop if they prefer little or no contact with other customers.
Sears has taken several precautions to ensure the health and safety of customers, the news release said. It has provided its independent owners with federal guidelines on cleaning and disinfecting the store. The company monitors the health of its suppliers and owners. And it has sought to avoid close gatherings and encourage social distancing by recommending the use of online services.
Sears Hometown maintains a network of 371 hometown stores.