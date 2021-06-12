Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $907.6 million in sales tax allocations in June, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Central Texas continued to rebound strongly from the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as almost all of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in June compared to the same month last year, which covered the first full month of the pandemic closures. Many tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw a big increase in its allocation compared to June last year. It is expected to receive about $2.37 million, a 29.17% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced a large increase in its allocation. It will get $586,505, a 35.8% rise.
The total June allocations for Texas represent a 31.5% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.354 million in sales tax allocations in June, an increase of 32.41% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.65 million in sales tax revenue, a 30.54% increase from the allocation distributed in June 2020, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $780,777 million, a 34.65% increase from last June.
This month Nolanville is receiving $140,760, a 44.64% increase over the same month last year.
Salado is set to receive $63,386 this month, a 73.35 % increase from last year.
Troy will get $56,396, a 34.78% increase from June 2020.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $25,274 in June, a 7.64% increase compared to June last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $279,545 this month for a 16.01% increase from last year’s allocations during June.
Copperas Cove saw a 13.87% increase in June allocations over last year; it is set to receive $537,900.
Gatesville experienced a 21.77% rise in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $225,258.
Milam County
Milam County will receive $100,146 in June, an increase of 11.66% from this month last year.
Cameron is expected to receive $78,013 in June, a 14.90% increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $77,975 this month, a 12.73% increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $18,700, a 10.36% increase from June 2019.