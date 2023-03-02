Editor’s note: Part of an occasional series on poverty and homelessness.
A new coalition entering the fight against local poverty hopes to tackle issues that keep people from reaching their full potential.
CommUNITY, a group that formed in late 2022, plans to focus on one or two issues.
“We’re really just getting started, and we need a lot more people at the table, but we are setting one or two major goals and will focus on those,” said DeDe Griffith, vice president of workforce development at Temple College and a CommUNITY organizer.
“We’ve identified several areas where we could focus, and those include education, affordable housing, transportation and getting people ID’s,” Griffith said. “ID’s are needed to do just about anything — get food from a panty and register for other services.”
Founding members of CommUNITY are Temple College, Bethany House of Prayer, Feed My Sheep and Hilltop Recovery Ministries.
“There are a lot of different groups in Central Texas that serve various aspects of poverty,” she said. “There are so many fires burning to help people — there are flames going all over the place. Our mission is to bring these little fires together and do something for the whole community.”
Griffith said she has been wanting to help solve issues related to poverty for some time, but the idea behind CommUNITY started during a Temple College golf tournament.
“I was working at one of the holes, and I started talking to the golfers as they passed through,” she said. “Paige Roland of Bethany House of Prayer started asking about educational opportunities for adults. He had clients who needed to get their GED’s and get to work as quickly as possible. We decided to get together and address some of the community’s needs.”
“Obviously Temple College is interested in the education aspect,” Griffith said. “We want people to know they have access to education and it is affordable.”
Temple College has programs to help local residents get the scholarships, training, knowledge and certifications that will aid them in getting ready for employment.
“Getting a job can change a person’s situation and put them on the road to being self supportive,” Griffith said. “Temple College knows what it takes to get a student ready for employment.”
Louis Trevino, an outreach specialist and recruiter for adult students at TC, said the college can play an incredible role in getting people to work.
“We want to get people into high wage, high demand jobs,” he said. “I help adults connect with the college and get started or restarted with their education. A lot of folks haven’t been encouraged to attend school, but they need the knowledge.”
Trevino said TC has programs to work around busy schedules. He pointed out that 85 percent of the college’s students are part time.
Temple College uses state grants to provide English as a Second Language and GED courses. Many adults can complete GED training in as few as 60 days, depending on where they are academically.
Adults who have a high school diploma or GED can register for several certification courses designed to get a person trained and in a job within two to 16 weeks.
Certification programs are available in several fields and include health-care positions such as nurse’s aide, EKG technician, phlebotomy technician, sleep disorder technicians and more.
The school has programs to help students outside the classroom as well.
“We can assist students with non-academic needs such as getting transportation and food,” Griffith said. “We can offer transportation waivers in the form of Uber and gas cards, and the college has its own food pantry to help our students in need.”