Campaign season will soon start for two members of the Temple City Council — Mayor pro tem Judy Morales and Councilwoman Susan Long.
Both women, who currently occupy the District 2 and District 3 seats respectively, are expected to officially file for reelection next week. The election will be May 6.
Long announced her plans to seek reelection for her third three-year term at a recent Temple Area Builders Association building. Long has spent the last six years representing the southern area of Temple.
Long said she hoped to be reelected to her position and help the city continue forward on its current path of development.
“I am excited about it, very excited,” she said. “Temple is at such an important place and I just want to be a part of continuing to just move forward, no change, no drama, no anything.”
As the filing period for the council will start on Wednesday, Long said she has no idea if she will have a challenger throw their hat in the ring for her seat.
Despite wanting an easy race with no challenger, so she can focus on her work, Long said she does think giving residents an option of who will represent them is a good thing.
If she does have a challenger, Long said she does plan on asking them why they want to take her seat and what they want to do differently.
“Obviously, I am hopeful not to have a challenger, as it just makes it easier,” Long said. “On the other hand, democracy is based on competition and people being able to compare candidates. So I can’t say (having a challenger) is a bad thing.”
If reelected this year to her position, it would be Morales’s fifth term serving on the council representing parts of east and central Temple.
First elected in May 2011, Morales later resigned in March 2014 under pressure from other Council members. She pleaded no contest on April 9, 2014, to a charge of destruction or alteration of public records — a Class B misdemeanor.
In a special election in July 2014, Morales won back her seat with 63% of the vote. Morales didn’t seek re-election in 2017 until the only candidate for the position withdrew from the race. She won a special election for the seat.
Morales said that being able to run again for her fifth term in office was a surprise to her as it previously appeared she would run into term limits.
This changed when Morales was told by city officials that she could possibly run for two more terms since she had reset the city’s term limits when she resigned from her position in 2014.
“With all the craziness going on before, I actually have two more terms but I feel like at least one more will get me to a point where I feel good about the projects that are underway and we see some progress going on,” Morales said. “It takes years to plan … and I really want to have the opportunity to see a lot of these through.”
City ordinances in Temple set term limits for City Council members and the mayor at three three-year terms, though Morales is allowed to have four terms since she was on the council when the limits were set in place.
Despite being able to stay on the council for the next six years, if reelected, Morales said she may only stay for one term to see some projects she has worked on pass.
“It is hard because a lot of the good people are interested but they are working,” Morales said. “It takes time out of your day with meetings and so forth.”
Looking forward, Morales said she has attempted to look for someone who could eventually replace her but that will be difficult as not everyone wants to put in the time and effort needed for the elected position.
Morales said she had heard about the possibility of someone running against her this year but feels confident that her work will get her reelected.
Those interested in running for one of the two open positions on the council will be able to get their name on the ballot starting next Wednesday.
According to the City Secretary’s office, the filing time period for the race will start Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will end on Feb. 17.
Temple requires those who plan to run for either council position to be at least 18 years old, deemed mentally competent, have no felony record and have been a Texas resident for at least a year.
Those interested in filing for one of the two races can find more information on the city’s website at www.templetx.gov.