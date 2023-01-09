Bell County’s monument commemorating Confederate soldier veterans will remain in place after a failed motion Monday at the regular Commissioners Court meeting.
Democrat Louie Minor, the court’s newest member, placed an item on Monday’s agenda calling for the demolition of the statue. Instead, Minor called for a study to determine the cost to move the statue somewhere else.
Minor’s motion for the study failed for lack of a second commissioner in support, as the body has previously supported waiting for the Texas Legislature to allow votes on removing historic monuments. Although commissioners previously expressed their interest in putting the statue’s removal up for a countywide vote, no such law has been proposed for this year’s legislative session.
“The Commissioners Court submitted its legislative priorities for the 2023 session and this item is not part of that priority list,” Minor said. “Our state representatives, Brad Buckley and Hugh Shine, have submitted some bills and none of those reference a general referendum.”
While the county has kept its statue in place outside the Bell County Courthouse, other entities in the area have either removed or have looked at removing their ties to the Confederacy.
In 2020 the city of Belton renamed Confederate Park to Liberty Park, and the adjacent road to Veterans Way Drive. The city of Killeen has also started to look at renaming its street named after Fort Hood to Fort Cavazos, after the post’s anticipated name change.
In order to work together on the issue, Minor said he was willing to compromise on his position if commissioners would work with him.
“I am prepared to raise the funds needed from private donors so that cost does not (become) an expense to the taxpayers,” Minor said. “I am prepared to compromise and I am also prepared to have this item on every agenda until that compromise is reached.”
Jeff Howard, who spoke during the meeting, said he thought that there were ulterior motives for Minor and others to bring up the issue of the Confederate statue. Howard said that the last time removing the statue was discussed, as well as this time, he believed that there were interests outside of Bell County prompting the discussion.
“I believe it is purely being brought up as an emotional and divisive issue for political gain and political gain,” Howard said.
But other Bell County residents disagree, citing the history of racism and slave ownership in the area.
Temple resident Jose Martinez spoke during the meeting in support of moving the Confederate statue, which he said was constructed at a time when lynchings and the Ku Klux Klan were prevalent in Bell County.
“So basically, white supremacists and racists were the ones who were involved in putting it up in recognition of the Confederacy,” Martinez said. “From that time to today, nothing much has changed. It is still maintained out there: a symbol of racism just as in 1916.”