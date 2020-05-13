The Belton City Council wants next year’s budget to focus only on the essentials.
That means keeping the city’s overall expenditures flat — or possibly even decreasing them slightly.
But city staff Tuesday evening presented an early version of the proposed budget that saw Belton’s tax levy grow by $700,000 — fueled by preliminary property values — and had a spending increase of more than $800,000.
This version of the budget — which was based on Council direction from February, weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic ground the economy to a halt — did not fly with some councilmen.
“This is a big picture statement right here: But I think at best — at best — for the next year’s budget we need to be thinking flat year over year, no growth to our budget,” Councilman Guy O’Banion said. “I would say we would be irresponsible if we grew our budget this year and might even be considered a little irresponsible if we don’t actually shrink it by the normal amount we would grow it just because of everything that’s going on.”
Typically, Belton’s budget grows 3 percent to 4 percent annually, O’Banion said.
Finance Director Mike Rodgers stressed to the Council the numbers he presented were preliminary. The Belton Council will adopt the city’s new budget and tax rate in mid-August.
The city of Belton’s 2020 preliminary value was more than $1.4 billion, Rodgers said. That would be a 14 percent increase from last year — if the value stays steady when the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County certifies values in the summer.
“That may be a little counter initiative with what’s happening today with COVID, but do not forget that the appraisals were done as of January 1 in 2020 before the coronavirus scare was even in our minds, and there was a very strong market at that time,” Rodgers said. “One thing that (the Tax Appraisal District) did say might happen as well is that because these values increased so much there might be a greater number of protests than in the past. That could push our total as well.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told San Antonio news station KSAT-TV this month that he has no plans to freeze property appraisals at their 2019 values.
If the Belton Council decides to keep its current tax rate — 65.98 cents per every $100 of valuation — the city would collect an additional $700,000 in the 2021 fiscal year budget.
“Normally, I’m a very optimistic person. But I’m not optimistic about next year’s budget,” Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter said. “I think this situation we’re in now will continue for several months — if not longer. A lot of these increases in values and so forth are wishful thinking.”
Councilman David K. Leigh does not expect Belton’s certified value to increase at all once residents protest their appraisals.
The proposed new expenditures include a $127,000 increase to the street maintenance program; $100,000 to replace all street signs; $180,000 to hire additional police staff; $40,000 for Fire Department needs; $34,000 for retirement plan improvements; $62,000 for health insurance premium bumps; $86,000 to fund civil service raises; and $240,000 for compensation plan tweaks.
O’Banion described the presentation as if it occurred during a normal budget year.
“I feel like this whole presentation … has been as if nothing is happening outside this city and our world, and I just want to reiterate that there’s a lot of question marks as far as these values, as far as the revenue, as far as what people are going to be able to afford to pay and not be able to afford to pay,” O’Banion said.
“This is far from a normal budget year.”