BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Tuesday rescinded a boil notice issued over the weekend.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectment levels and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 10/13/20,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions may call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533 or Lafonda Wilsey at 254-271-0401.
To reach TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.