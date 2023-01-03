Two new businesses — a home décor store and a car wash — are planned at Temple Mall, officials announced Tuesday.
Atlanta-based Floor & Décor signed a lease to a 63,000-square-foot store at the mall, which has 514,915-square-feet of space at 3111 S. 31st St. in Temple.
The store, under construction in the old JCPenney location, plans to open its first Bell County location in the third quarter of 2023. The company’s seven other Texas stores are located in the San Antonio and Austin areas.
Floor & Décor, founded in 2000, is a leading specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and includes an in-stock selection of tile, wood, stone, related tools and flooring accessories. The company is one of Fortune’s 100 fastest-growing companies.
“At Floor & Decor, homeowners and professional contractors have access to superstore selection at warehouse prices with showroom quality,” the news release said. “Our extensive selection of in-stock product allows our customers to get what they need when they need it. And because we source directly from manufacturers or quarries worldwide, our top quality products are priced below those of our competitors.”
Today’s Car Wash also plans to open a mall location along South 31st Street, according to a news release from The Woodmont Company, a national real estate firm specializing in the development, acquisition, management, leasing and sale of retail properties.
The new leases come just after the closure of the Temple Premiere 15 IMAX theater around New Year’s.
Jake McCoy, vice president of brokerage for The Woodmont Company, represented the landlord, Temple Mall Realty Holding LLC. Floor & Decor was represented by Bryan Dabbs of BKD Realty.
“As the retail industry continues to evolve, we continue to see demand for well-located space with strong demographics and fundamentals,” McCoy said. “Floor & Decor is a great addition to Temple Mall.”
McCoy also brokered a transaction with Today’s Car Wash, which was conducted at the start of the year on behalf of the prior mall owner.
Businessman Robert Brandenburg — owner-operator of Peggy’s Coffee House and other small businesses at the mall — said he was optimistic about the new businesses.
“Anything coming in is better than nothing,” he said.
Brandenburg noted that the Floor & Décor store won’t have any entrance directly into the mall so it won’t necessarily affect foot traffic for mall tenants. He said he hoped the store is successful so it can lead to other improvements at the aging mall.