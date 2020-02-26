BELTON — A new business may be coming to East Street.
WGR Investments of Salado is set to purchase the former Tanner Roofing building, 117 N. East St., from the Belton Economic Development Corp. for $300,000. The Belton City Council, in a unanimous decision Tuesday, approved the sale.
“They intend to use the building for office and potentially for some retail,” Belton EDC Executive Director Cynthia Hernandez said. “They’re looking to build up inside the building — possibly (put) their office space upstairs and making lease space downstairs for either office or retail. They’re also looking at maybe using the warehouse for tenant parking. Of course, they still have to work through their feasibility to make sure that works.”
The Belton EDC purchased the East Street building in 2017 for $175,000. The building was set to become the BEDC’s new home. Hernandez told the Council there has been a sizeable investment in the building so far.
“We have worked with city staff to designate this building as a contributing building to the downtown historic district,” she said. “We also completed an asbestos abatement. We gutted out the inside. We’ve done some exploratory demolition. To date, we have invested (a total of) $230,000 into the building with the purchase and the minor improvements.”
Instead of relocating to the East Street building, the Belton EDC plans set up shop next door to the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce at 412 E. Central Ave.
“When we came to Council in January for our new office location, at that point we made our best faith effort at making it public that we were selling this building,” Hernandez said.
The property was listed online and a for-sale sign was put on the building. Word of mouth also helped, Hernandez said.
The BEDC received 16 inquiries about the building. That resulted in 12 site tours and finally two offers to buy it.
“We did not have an asking price,” Hernandez said. “When people inquired, we simply said we were willing to sell the building and they were invited to make an offer on the building and that we had an estimated $230,000 into the building at that point in time.”
Councilman Craig Pearson expressed some concern about WGR Investments.
“Cynthia, I know you have done your homework. I noticed that WGR has only been in Texas since July of 2018. I know they’re in other states,” he said. “You’re comfortable that they’re a solid firm and they’ll be able to carry through with what they say?”
Hernandez told Pearson that the company has a local presence and owns properties in Belton and throughout Central Texas.
Before the sale closes in mid-May, Hernandez said WGR Investments has a 60-day period to determine if renovations are feasible.
“I personally think this is a win-win,” Mayor Marion Grayson said. “You got the building. You got the interest in it. Now you’re going to have new business downtown, which is totally the whole project from beginning to end.”