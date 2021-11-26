Sunbelt RV Center of Belton is slated for expansion after Belton City Council members unanimously approved a zoning change at the franchise’s recently-purchased property.
The nearly 2-acre site at 2801 S. I-35 Service Road in Belton — which changed from planned development-11 zoing with a specific use permit for private club to commercial highway with a specific use permit for new RV sales — a location that formerly housed Oxbow Steakhouse and Bar-B-Que.
“Sunbelt RV Center recently purchased the subject property with the intent of selling new RVs. The property is developed with a two-story masonry building … with gravel and asphalt parking,” Tina Moore, a planner for the city of Belton, said in a staff report. “The applicant plans to add 26 new asphalt RV parking stalls: 19 spaces measuring 18 feet by 40 feet, and seven smaller spaces at 12 feet by 24 feet. The existing 13 customer parking spaces will be utilized.”
Gilbert Mendoza, Sunbelt RV Center of Belton’s general manager, emphasized how this zoning change will allow his franchise more room for day-to-day operations.
His business currently operates solely from 2909 S. Main St. in Belton.
“We don’t have enough room where we are now to carry our service units along with our sales units,” he said during a meeting on Tuesday. “We’re landlocked, so this will basically become our acting sales center.”
The new sales center will feature sales offices and a waiting area for customers, according to Sunbelt RV Center of Belton.
“This building has gone through a lot of changes over the years,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said. “It was originally an auction barn way back in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, and (housed) multiple restaurants over the years. So it just continues to evolve.”