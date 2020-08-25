A section of Midway Drive in southwest Temple will be closed off for the next three months as the city does construction in the area.
City officials announced Tuesday that one eastbound lane of Midway Drive will be closed off as city crews work on a portion of the Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer Project. The closure will begin on Monday, Aug. 31.
The section of closed-off road will be east of Temple Independent School District’s Bonham Middle School, in the 4400 block of Midway Drive across the road from Interim HealthCare of Temple.
City spokesman Cody Weems said that the school district will provide additional information to parents before classes start on Sept. 8. The city said it will attempt to limit construction during the pickup and drop-off times at the school.
The left-hand turn lane of the road will be repurposed by the city as an eastbound lane of traffic.
The Bird Creek interceptor project is a part of the Temple’s efforts to update the aging sewer infrastructure in the city and expand it for future growth. Current lines have degraded over time, allowing rain water to seep into the system, which has lead to wastewater overflows.
Weems said that drivers should use caution when near the construction zone, follow traffic control devices and watch out for students when school starts.
People with questions about the project can call the city’s engineering department at 254-298-5660.