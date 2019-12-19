Patrick Arryn, a Temple-based sports agent, helped provide 150 fifth-graders from around the district with brand new Nikes Wednesday at Thornton Elementary School.
“To all the students here … you are leaving today with a brand new pair of Nike tennis shoes,” Kennedy-Powell and Western Hills Afterschool Centers for Education coordinator Shirmira Brandiburg said. “That is all because of Mr. Patrick ... and several other people that donated to make sure you leave here with something nice tonight.”
Local business owners, nurses, financial advisers, pastors, Realtors, brokers and lawyers all contributed to the cause.
“I’ve known Patrick since he was a student in high school,” Brandiburg said. “He came to me talking about his vision and what he wanted to do for the community.”
Brandiburg never questioned whether or not she would help coordinate the event, since she said it is something right up her alley. Their efforts last year provided 100 students from Lamar Elementary brand-new Nike tennis shoes.
“When he came to me this year and told me what he wanted to do, I was of course on board … I thought, let’s expand this,” Brandiburg said.
They navigated through the district’s list of ACE students, looking for individuals who display leadership and promise of becoming leaders in our community.
Arryn detailed why events like NEXT UP are so vital to community growth, and opted to share a story about his own hardships early in life.
“I remember dinner some nights would be a few packs of ramen noodles cooked by my mother,” Arryn said. “I understood at a young age what it means to make things last and situations work.”
He had coaches, family members, teachers and church members help in his journey by providing him whatever proper attire he needed for whatever he was involved in at the time. Those donations included shoes, and Arryn’s eyes filled with tears as he elaborated on his gratitude for those who supported him throughout his youth.
“I’ve come a long way since that time and I’ve never considered myself a perfect individual, but I believe in working hard to make those dreams come true,” Arryn said. “I had so many people believe in myself … and that pushed me to dream big despite the challenges.
He encouraged parents and guardians to continue to speak life and purpose into their children, since he believes the community will soon be relying on them to lead us to a better future. Arryn emphasized how that journey to a better future may be a difficult one and noted that while moments of hardship may not feel great at the time, they can build an amazing individual.
“When I look at all of your different faces today, I see so much greatness, destiny and purpose … and success,” Arryn said. “Each and every one of you has what it takes to be great. This community believes in you, Temple Independent School District believes in you, your teachers believe in you, every principle believes in you … and I believe in you.”
Arryn graduated from Temple High School in 2009.
Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott was grateful for the graduate to return to the district.
“So many people in life graduate and establish their own life … for Patrick to be a former graduate and come back to a place that supported his childhood is great,” Ott said. “He knows Temple ISD children and families, and he can relate … he’s a role model and success story for our students.”
Ott enjoys the students’ excitement for their new shoes and said he hopes it becomes an annual event in the district.
“I always joke around and say if you do something more than once in Temple, it becomes a tradition,” Ott said. “I know the students are incredibly excited and it is just a well put together event.”
New shoes weren’t the only gift these students received as Arryn brought retired National Football League linebacker, Jerrell Freeman, 33, to participate in the giveaway. Freeman, who played at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, is one of Arryn’s clients and took photos with each student present before signing autographs for them.