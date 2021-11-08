Belton ISD will hold a job fair for auxiliary positions on Wednesday.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St., Belton.
On-site interviews will be conducted for about 50 positions, including bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors, school nutrition specialists and lifeguards.
Pay starts at $13.93 for bus drivers; $9.95 for custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors and school nutrition specialists; and $12.42 for experienced lifeguards, the district said in a news release.
Open positions include 12 school nutrition specialists, 11 bus drivers, 10 lifeguards, nine custodians, five bus monitors and two crossing guards, spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said.
Candidates can get apply online at https://bit.ly/3iDcXzT.