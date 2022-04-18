A community forum will be held Tuesday night in Temple to give residents the chance to have their voices heard by city officials.
Mayor pro tem Judge Morales will host the community forum on a host of local issues at 6 p.m. today at Wheatley Alternative Education Center, 515 E. Ave. D in Temple.
The forum will be co-hosted by the city, the non-profit Citizens for Progress and the Temple Area Co-Ed Ministerial Association.
Morales said she thought it was nice to bring back forums hosted by the city, which had halted during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they help let officials know what residents need.
“I think it is important that we are transparent with the different kinds of programs and services that are being provided for our residents,” Morales said. “This is just a good opportunity for us to get out there just some of the good things that are going on in the neighborhoods.”
City staff will present information on its Homeless Strategic Plan as well as new neighborhood services, programs and city committees. Discussions on programs regarding home ownership and the services offered by other organizations will also be offered.
Information about the proposed African-American Churches Historic District proposed by the city is also on the agenda for discussion.
At the meeting, officials will also talk about the $164.8 million Temple Independent School District bond proposition up for vote on May 7.
Officials said the forum will include time for attendees to ask questions.