Locals who enjoy hiking and just getting out to see nature will be able to continue going to Miller Springs Nature Center for another year after Temple approved a resolution last week.
During their regular meeting, the Temple City Council unanimously voted last week to approve a renewal of the city’s joint lease with the city of Belton of the Miller Springs Nature Center, 1473 FM 2271 near the Belton Dam. The approval, along with the Belton City Council’s approval last month, will allow the two entities to extend the lease for an additional year.
This will be the second time the two cities have extended their yearlong contract on the land from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after coming together to reopen the park in 2018.
“I’ve been very pleased with the partnership between the cities of Temple and Belton,” Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said. “Staff and volunteers from both cities came together and were able to work quickly to get the partnership approved and Miller Springs Nature Center reopened. The ongoing relationship has been strong and continues to work well.”
The 260-acre nature center had originally been managed for 25 years by the Miller Springs Nature Alliance until declining memberships and funding forced the group to stop leasing the space in 2017.
After an outpouring of support from the local community, the Corps, along with the two cities, came to an agreement to reopen the park in May 2018.
Temple has taken on the task to maintain the park in the agreement between the two cities, with $20,000 set aside for repairs. Belton has taken over organizing volunteer opportunities at the park, leading visitors to pick up trash and restore trails.
Belton Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Bates said the two cities have worked well for the past two years, and the partnership has benefited residents of both communities.
“We have been thrilled with the partnership with Temple,” Bates said. “The partnership is a great example of two cities coming together for the common good and was highlighted last fall when we received the Conservation Award from the Texas Recreation and Parks Society for our efforts in re-opening and maintaining the facility.”
Myers said the partnership between the two cities has worked out so well for the past two years that they are currently in talks to enter into a longer agreement in the future.