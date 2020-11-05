Music, mowers and maintenance vehicles were just a portion of what greeted Central Texas municipal and county workers at a North Temple competition Thursday.
The workers gathered at Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center Thursday for the Texas Recreation and Parks Society’s annual Central Texas region Maintenance Rodeo competition. Maintenance workers from 13 Central Texas cities and counties participated in the regional competition to decide who will move on to the state competition.
Temple Assistant Parks Director Mike Hemker said the competition saw 111 participants this year, about half of what is usually seen, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“What we are trying to do is celebrate all of these guys as everyday heroes,” Hemker said. “COVID-19 occurred and people went out and rediscovered their parks. Well, who made the parks clean and ready to work? These guys did.”
Events include competitions using backpack blowers, identifying plants and weeds, assembling irrigation systems, nail driving and the use of a backhoe. A zero-turn lawn mower obstacle course and a truck and trailer course are also included.
The teams that participated in this year’s competition came from Temple, Williamson County, Kyle, Round Rock, Dripping Springs, Georgetown, Elgin, Belton, New Braunfels, Pflugerville, Cedar Park and Schertz.
Randy Gordon, park maintenance manager for Round Rock, said he felt the annual competition was a good time for the local organizations to come together in a friendly event.
Gordon said those from his department take the rodeo seriously and practiced for the past month to get ready.
“It is a great way for local cities in this region to get together,” Gordon said. “People get to network and meet people in their field to see what other cities are doing. Our guys really look forward to it.”
This year, Hemker said, the event that the Temple team would be most competitive in would be the irrigation assembly event — which the city has gone to the state competition in before.
Kenneth Chapman, who competes in the irrigation event with partner David Cobb, said the competition is different this year compared to last year. Chapman said he and his partner practiced a lot less than in the past two years they were paired together, but have also seen decreased attendance in the competition.
Chapman said he was happy with his time in the event, despite only training a few times in the past month,
“I think we did really well considering the amount of practice we did this year,” Chapman said. “Last year, I had a good six to eight weeks to run and get ready. This year we only practiced twice. You can definitely tell.”
Chapman said he felt good about his changes of advancing to the state competition.
The Temple team took third in overall results for Thursday’s competition. Round Rock ranked first and Georgetown was in second place.