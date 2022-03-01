BELTON — Finding ways to help those mentally ill in the county is the goal of a two-day workshop announced Tuesday by Bell County officials.
Officials from Bell County, Baylor Scott & White, AdventHealth and Central County Services will gather Thursday to discuss a proposed mental health diversion center. The facility’s aim would be to intercept mentally ill residents before they go to jail and get them treated.
The workshop will take place at 8 a.m. at the Central Texas Council of Governments Building, 2180 N. Main St. in Belton, and is expected to see more than 50 officials.
“Our goal is to identify individuals with mental illness, substance abuse issues, and intellectual and developmental disabilities, who otherwise would be taking up jail cells or hospital beds, and connect them with the care they need,” County Judge David Blackburn said.
Speakers at the workshop will discuss data trends and identify opportunities and best practices for helping the mentally ill.
Blackburn said it has been encouraging to see how many organizations have been both willing and eager to participate.