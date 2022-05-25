Economic development in downtown Temple was on full display Wednesday evening as residents visited more than two dozen businesses and buildings with open houses.
These buildings and businesses opened their doors as part of the city’s third Imagine the Possibilities Tour. The tour, held each year during National Preservation Month, seeks to highlight new businesses downtown and available spaces for rent in the historic downtown.
Dan Kelleher, Main Street manager for Temple, said all the new growth in the city’s downtown made this year particularly exciting.
“It is great to have this event for the third year in downtown Temple, especially because of all the exciting public and private improvements that are coming up out of the ground right now,” Kelleher said.
This year residents visited 26 locations on the tour, one more than the number seen last year.
As in previous years, one of the biggest attractions during the tour was the renovation of the Hawn Hotel, Arcadia Theater and Sears building by Turner Behringer Development.
Renovation of the buildings by the Waco-based company started in November, with the recent announcement that the Union Crossing food hall would rent the first floor of the Hawn Hotel.
Jonathan Garza, director for the development, said construction was still on pace for completion sometime in the summer of 2023 despite some unexpected issues.
“We are trying to stay on track with construction, you just get a lot of new things as you are uncovering parts of the building,” Garza said. “It should start moving again, you just have the ebbs and flows of construction.”
Other projects that returned to the tour this year included the newly completed FoxDog Café & Beer Garden, the Temple Children’s Museum and the former SPJST Building across from the Hawn.
While 11 of the businesses on the tour were not yet open, many expect to open their doors within the next year.
Couple Brent and Lea Goates said that their two new businesses, an art studio and a wreck room, should be open within three to four months. The two stores, which are still under construction, are located side by side at 14 and 16 S. Fourth St.
Brent Goates said the wreck room would allow customers to break various objects and let out their stress, with the concept based off of rage rooms in other cities.
With their art studio, the couple plans to accommodate a range of artists, of varying skill levels, with equipment for pottery, 3D printing, screen printing and painting.
“We will also have (something) kind of like a gym membership, so you can come in whenever you want after paying a membership fee and use the equipment,” Brent Goates said. “We would do a class where you learn how to use the equipment, then you could come in whenever you wanted to.”
Brent Goates said he and his wife wanted to bring something other than another restaurant to the downtown space, giving people an opportunity to do various activities.
Goates said he anticipates business will increase in the future when construction downtown, on the Fourth Street parking garage and Hawn Hotel, is completed.
“Ultimately, it is about building a community of artistic people … and trying to find ways to expand on that in the city,” Brent Goates said. “We are excited about all of those possibilities.”
In addition to upcoming businesses, the tour also featured five vacant spaces in the city’s downtown that prospective business owners could move into.
These vacant buildings included space at the former Kyle Hotel, the recently remodeled One South Main office complex and the Temple Daily Telegram’s former print shop at 315 W. Central Ave.