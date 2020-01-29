Some garbage trucks in Temple will soon meet the same fate as their cargo as the city replaces some of its aging fleet.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved the purchase of six new solid waste collection refuse trucks last week during its meeting. The new trucks will replace similar trucks currently used by the city. This purchase by the Council will cost more than $1.8 million before the sale of some of the trucks.
Out of the six trucks being replaced, two will remain in the city as part of its reserve fleet while the other four either will be sold or destroyed.
“Purchasing these new trucks will help the Solid Waste Department keep up with the current and future demand for both our residential and commercial customers,” Justin Brantley, Temple’s Solid Waste director, said. “We get the most out of our trucks daily; typically, they run for 10 hours a day, four days a week. As our city continues to grow, we will need these two additional trucks to add routes. This will also allow us to shift four frontline trucks to spares in order to prolong use of them.”
City officials said the trucks are being replaced mainly due to their age as they reach the end of their expected service life. The expected service life of one of these vehicles is usually seven years of service and 12,000 hours of operating time.
“These old trucks the city is replacing have reached the end of their expected service life,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “Replacing these trucks now will save in future maintenance costs and improve efficiency across the fleet.”
Of the four trucks the city is getting rid of, two will go up for auction and will bring some money back to the city, though officials said the amount is hard to predict.
For the remaining two trucks, the city plans to apply for a grant through the Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program that provides money for their decommission and destruction. This grant is estimated to provide the city between about $87,000 and $92,000 per vehicle, more than what they would earn at auction.
With the city now having a net gain of two trucks, the number of solid waste vehicles in the city will expand from 38 to 40 after this purchase.
City officials said these new trucks will not be much different than current vehicles, but will be more efficient and have a lower cost of maintenance.