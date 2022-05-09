The Bell County Commissioners Court approved a tax abatement application by Engie North America’s Five Wells Solar Project on Monday.
The proposed solar farm — currently priced at $460 million and expected to be located in east Bell County, northeast of U.S. Highway 190, east of Rabbit Road, south of Springtown Road and west of FM 437 — is aiming to break ground by the fourth quarter of 2022 and be placed in service by the fourth quarter of 2023.
Although the tax abatement application originally predicted a capacity of 320 megawatts in power generation and 260 megawatts in storage capacity, Bell County Judge David Blackburn noted how the agreement outlines 320 megawatts in power generation and 288 megawatts in storage capacity.
A megawatt is the same as 1 million watts of power, and is able to power between 150 and 210 homes.
“It would abate 100% of the property taxes for a 10-year period in return for a (payment in lieu of taxes) each year for 10 years in the amount of $1,380 for generation per megawatt and $572 per megawatt hour for storage capacity,” he said during a meeting on Monday. “That translates into a little over $6.5 million over the life of the agreement.”
Although some residents have expressed concerns about the project in past meetings, Blackburn emphasized how this agreement will keep Bell County informed in the construction and maintenance process by requiring the applicant to provide — no less than 45 days prior to the commencement of construction — documentation, including engineering drawings, hydrology studies, geotechnical reports, material lists, and affidavits from the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District and Elm Creek Watershed Authority.
Randall Rayford, a project development manager with Engie North America, currently has September 2022 circled on his calendar as a potential month for a groundbreaking.
“We are steadily moving towards commercial operation at the end of 2023,” Randall said during a meeting on Monday. “Construction tentatively scheduled for around September of this year … and we are around 30% to 60% designed. As we continue to refine that, we’ll have a better picture of everything and we’ll obviously keep the (Commissioners Court) aware of any changes.”
With the tax abatement application submitted in December 2021, Blackburn expressed his gratitude for everyone who was involved in this process during the months that followed.
“All the comments that we’ve received on this application have been helpful and many of those comments have been integrated into the agreement that we have,” he said. “I also want to say a special word of thanks to Commissioner (Bill) Schumann for his work on this and really for every solar project that has come up in his precinct. He has taken a special concern to do his best to look out for both the interests of the county as well as the individual property owners in the area. So I want to say thank you.”