Temple movie fans will be having dinner Monday with “Breakfast Club” actor Anthony Michael Hall.
Hall will be at two events hosted by Bell County Comic Con and Dynasty Chinese Restaurant. He first will be having a VIP dinner at Dynasty followed by a public fan meet-and-greet at the soon-to-be opened BitBar next door.
Hall, 51, played parts in many 1980s films such as “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Weird Science” and “National Lampoon’s Vacation.” He also starred in the TV series “The Dead Zone,” and co-starred in “The Dark Knight” and “War Machine,” among many other films and TV series.
The dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. at Dynasty, 2501 Airport Road in Temple, with Hall moving next door to the new BitBar 7:30-9:30 p.m. to meet fans and sign autographs.
Organizers said the VIP dinner at the restaurant only will be able to accommodate 30 people, with each seat costing $50. They said the space was limited to allow for a more intimate setting for fans to spend time with the actor.
“We decided to bring (Hall) in as a guest for the fans,” event organizer Johnny Huang said. “We are having an event earlier which is a VIP dinner that is a little bit more intimate than just waiting in line, where we are all eating together.”
The second event will be at BitBar Temple, a soon-to-open arcade bar next to the Dynasty restaurant.
Admission for the BitBar event will be $10 and includes a meet-and-greet with Hall and unlimited amounts of play on all of the bar’s arcade games. Huang, who also is the organizer of BitBar, said the bar is mostly complete at this time and is only waiting for its liquor license.
Those interested in getting photos or autographs with Hall will be able to purchase those during the meet-and-greet, with prices set by Hall. Huang said previously Hall has charged between $30 and $40 for this service at other events.