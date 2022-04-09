Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $866.5 million in sales tax allocations in April, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to exhibit strong economic growth. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as most of the municipalities in those counties, reported healthy increases in April compared to the same month last year. Many tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw a hefty increase in its allocation compared to last year. It is expected to receive about $2.23 million, a 31.78 % increase from last year.
Belton also experienced a significant increase in its allocation. It will get $542,430, a 30.90 % rise.
The total April allocations for Texas represent a 27.9% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.13 million in sales tax allocations in April, an increase of 27.48% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.34 million in sales tax revenue, a 21.88% increase, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $749,395, a 29.51% increase.
This month Nolanville is receiving $127,345, a 34.48% increase.
Troy will get $61,553, a 63.22% increase.
Salado is set to receive $42,333 this month, a 14.56% increase.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $22,919, a 15.79% increase.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $257,910 this month for a 24.03% increase from last year’s allocation during April.
Copperas Cove saw a 19.06% increase in allocations; it is set to receive $485,344.
Gatesville experienced a 10.25% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $184,621.
Milam County
Milam County will receive $120,420, an increase of 79.31% from April 2021.
Cameron is expected to receive $69,717, a 13.17% increase.
Rockdale will receive $75,966, a 19.11% increase.
Thorndale will get $16,400, a 26.90% increase.
Milano is set to receive $10,740, a 13.10% increase.