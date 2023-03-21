Construction efforts to improve Temple’s aging wastewater system will now see a boost after an announcement Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and Temple Mayor Tim Davis announced Tuesday that $5 million in federal funding has been secured for two city projects. The funds, which are a part of the Interior and Environment appropriations bill, will go to the city’s wastewater projects in the Knob Creek and Little Elm Creek drainage areas.
In recent years, since being issued an administrative order by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2018, the city has worked to update its aging infrastructure that included clay pipes.
The old infrastructure was responsible for many of the city’s wastewater overflows in past years.
“No one really thinks about sewer pipes until they don’t work and then everyone is having a bad time,” Carter said. “This funding will help make necessary improvements to the sewer system and protect the landscape before it becomes a bigger problem.”
Carter said it was Davis who brought the city’s issues to his attention and helped advocate for the allocation of funds.
Of the $5 million in federal funds, officials said about $3 million will go towards the Knob Creek project and $2 million will go towards Little Elm Creek.
City officials said the projects that will be funded by these funds will mainly include the more vulnerable areas of the underground infrastructure. Currently, some of these vulnerable pipes have been intruded upon by tree roots, which have damaged their structural integrity.
Officials said the city will replace the existing 8-inch sewer mains with larger versions that are more safe, sanitary and reliable for nearby neighborhoods.
City spokeswoman Allison O’Connor said these projects were identified in Temple’s 2019 Capacity Assurance Plan.
O’Connor said the plan found that the rehabilitation of this subsurface infrastructure was needed for the improvements recommended in the city’s recent list of neighborhood district plans.
“These high-priority projects to rehabilitate the sewer collection system will improve utility services, protect the environment, and enhance the quality of life in three historic areas of the city,” She said.
Other projects approved in recent years by the Temple City Council have included surveys of the city’s six sanitary sewer basins. These surveys have been conducted mainly to find areas with the most damage so the pipes there can be replaced.
In 2019, city officials reported having seen more than 470 wastewater overflows since 2015.
Davis issued a statement Tuesday in support of the projects and thanking Carter for the funding he was able to secure for the city.
“This partnership plays a vital role in securing the well-being of the city’s wastewater collection system,” Davis said. “It is our goal to continue providing quality water and wastewater services to our residents.”
City officials said no timeline is currently set for either of the two projects being funded through the federal money.