Despite an ongoing drought and an increase in shipping costs, the outlook for Texas-grown Christmas trees looks merry and bright.
“Right now, it looks like it’s going to be a good year,” said Stan Reed, executive secretary of the Temple-based Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association. “We have an abundance of planted trees and most of Texas’ 175 tree farms are using irrigation to ensure a quality crop.”
The TCTGA has been based in Temple since 2018.
“Usually I get calls from our growers if they are having drought-related or other problems,” Reed said. “No one has called with issues. Last year, the drought didn’t affect trees until late October, and we still had plenty of trees. It’s heating up quicker this summer than last, so we’ll play it by ear. But, I think we will have a good season.”
Reed said about 200,000 trees are produced in Texas every year on roughly 2,500 acres.
“We’ve sold 130,000 Virginia pine seedlings this year, and in four years those trees will go to market,” he said. “That number doesn’t include the Afghan pine, Leyland cypress and Arizona blue cypress (Blue Ice) trees also grown in Texas.”
Reed said prices of Texas-grown trees vary from farm to farm, but most are in the $10 to $12 per foot range.
“Shipping has less of an impact on trees grown in Texas compared to fir trees grown in Michigan or Virginia,” he said. “Trees grown and sold in-state don’t have to be shipped as far, so they are generally sold for less.
“Prices will vary depending on the size and the type of tree, but there should be no big price increase this year,” he said. “But trees not grown in Texas likely will be higher because of the additional costs associated with transportation.”
“It’s kind of a location, location, location thing,” Reed added. “Christmas trees sold in Hawaii are much more expensive than, say, trees grown in Alaska. There are a lot of trees in Alaska.”
Reed said sales of living Christmas trees are growing in Texas.
“We have a lot of farms who are selling potted trees,” he said. “A customer can buy a tree, enjoy it indoors for Christmas, then plant it in their yard.”
According to Reed, the best time to buy a cut Christmas tree is immediately after Thanksgiving. That’s when trees are in their prime for the season, and availability is at its best.
“Most of our growers sell out in a week or two,” he said. “If you wait until the second week of December, it’s going to be slim pickings.”