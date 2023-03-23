Special needs stickers are now available from the Temple Police Department.
The free stickers are intended to be displayed at a prominent location on or near the front door of homes where an approaching first responder may see it.
“A person with special needs lives here; be aware that simple instructions may not be understood,” the text on the stickers says.
Nohely Mackowiak, Temple’s communications and public relations manager, said the stickers are intended to aid first responders and others.
“The stickers are meant to serve as a forenotice for not only our Temple Police Department officers but anyone who may knock on someone’s door to let them know that a person with special needs lives in that residence,” she said.
The department said it issued the stickers since people living with special needs can have stressful interactions with police officers. The hope is the sticker can serve as a new tool to assist with daily interactions with community members, officials said.
“As police officers, when we go to a scene, we don’t know what we are walking into. But seeing one of these stickers can give us a better idea of who lives inside a home,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a news release. “Having that knowledge will indicate if we need to change our approach.”
Temple police officers are trained to approach public interactions with the possibility that they may encounter special needs individuals, Mackowiak said, adding that the sticker is just an additional tool that will help with first responders.
Mackowiak said the city is considering the use of similar stickers for cars.
“The idea of car stickers was brought up when we received the house stickers, those stickers would definitely help when law enforcement interacts with drivers,” she said. “It is something we are thinking of creating and implementing when it is time to re-order the next batch of stickers.”
The city ordered 250 stickers for the campaign that were received on Wednesday.
The stickers are available at the Police Department lobby, 209 E. Ave. A. No registration is required.