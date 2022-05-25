New businesses are preparing to open in downtown Temple in the coming months as economic redevelopment efforts continue with dozens of modern residential units planned or under construction.
A grocery-butcher-baker shop, a barbecue restaurant, a bakery-café, a gym and a shoeshine business are among the new businesses set to open in the downtown area.
The new businesses will “add more character to an area that is already a local attraction,” Rod Henry, president and CEO of the Temple Chamber of Commerce said during the city’s Imagine the Possibilities economic development tour.
The family that owns the Westphalia Market will open a grocery-butcher-baker shop in the old Main Street Ballroom location at 13 S. Main St. Residential units are planned on the building’s second floor.
The shop, which custom processes animals, will sell groceries as well as cuts of meats processed at the Westphalia location. The planned opening is set for February 2023.
“It will be an old-timey butcher shop were busy people can pop in and pick up a cut of meat that they can take home and cook,” shop co-owner Beth Rabroker said.
Downtown Temple was the perfect place to expand, she said.
“I welcome all the new people moving into the downtown area,” Rabroker said. “I hope they will become frequent customers of our shop.”
Next door, Bruceville-Eddy resident Tita Charleston has already opened her event and wedding venue, called Total Elegance Creation, located at 15 S. Main.
The venue, which hosts wedding, club meetings and other events, opened Nov. 26 and can accommodate 160 people.
Charleston said she found the space after visiting Ras Kitchen, a Jamaican restaurant that recently moved to downtown Temple from Killeen.
“It was a stroke of luck to find this place,” she said, referring to the former dance studio. “I’m very excited about operating a business here. I’m glad I’m here before (downtown) really blows up.”
Also planned downtown is an art department and wreck room at 14-15 S. Fourth St., Chupacabra Gym at 201 S. Main and Glory Days Shoe Shine at 5 W. Ave. B.
The Smokehouse, located at 9 N. Main, will open by the end of the year to offer barbecue with a twist: recreational axe-throwing as entertainment.
Co-owner Bill Mulholland said the eatery will offer family friendly prices with items such as a barbecue parfait, with layers of brisket, beans and pulled pork.
“We want to have fun with barbecue,” he said.
Across downtown, Amanda Hill of Salado and Amber Hinkson of Belton are preparing to open Weird Doughs, a bakery and café at 11 N. Sixth St. that will feature colorful cookies and treats.
The owners said they spotted the building on the Imagine tour last year and scooped up the property.
The pair likes to experiment with their baking products.
“Experimentation, that’s what makes it weird,” Hill said.