Belton Engineering, on behalf of WGR Development, is proposing a multi-family apartment complex near West Adams Avenue and Kegley Road — a rezoning request that could bring forth an extension of the Pepper Creek Trail.
The apartment complex — planned to be named “Village on Pepper Creek” — would be located on about more than 18 acres at 5719 W. Adams Ave. and offer a variety of amenities for its future residents. Those services are to include enclosed parking, a clubhouse, a swimming pool, on-site sidewalks, and an area for dog grooming and exercise, according to the staff report.
The project includes 26 buildings for apartments as well as several four-car garages on site.
“The proposed development encompasses two lots that front on West Adams Avenue and South Kegley Road,” according to a city staff report to the Temple Planning and Zoning Commission. “Lot 1 connects to both streets and would be designated (Planned Development Multiple-Family 2) to allow for the multi-family use. Lot 2 fronts on Kegley and would be designated (Planned Development Commercial) for future commercial or retail development.”
Jason Deckman, senior transportation planner for the city of Temple, stressed in the report that the Temple Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation is contingent on four conditions, including the extension of the Pepper Creek Trail.
“Due to the location along Pepper Creek, a (planned development) condition will require a trail easement on the western property boundary to enable future trail construction,” the staff report said. “This would connect to the existing Pepper Creek Trail to the north and would enable extension of the trail to the south, when and if that property is developed.”
A gate located on the apartment complex’s premises also would be implemented in order for on-site residents to access the trail, according to the staff report.
The project was considered by the Temple Planning and Zoning Commission this week.
Seventeen notices of the Planning and Zoning hearing were sent to nearby property owners within 200 feet of the project.
The proposed rezoning for the planned development will now be taken to the Temple City Council for consideration. A first reading of the ordinance is scheduled on April 1. A second reading is scheduled for April 15.
“They always do two readings for an ordinance,” Deckman said. “But most items — if there’s no controversy — go on the consent agenda and aren’t discussed on second reading. It’s just approved as a group with all the other consent items.”
Meanwhile, future connections to city facilities will be addressed at a later date.
“There are multiple water and wastewater facilities serving this area, to include a 21-inch sewer main running parallel to the creek along the western property boundary and a 12-inch water main following South Kegley Road,” the report said. “Future connections will be addressed during platting.”