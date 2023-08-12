Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.2 billion in sales tax allocations in August, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Central Texas exhibited mixed economic signs compared to August of last year. Milam County recorded a strong increase compared to the same month in 2022 and Coryell County also received a healthy increase, but the allocation for Bell County this year was close to the same as last year.
Almost all of the municipalities in Coryell and Milam counties reported increases in August compared to the same month last year, while five of the 11 municipalities in Bell County reported decreases. Rogers in Bell County led the way with a staggering 107.05% increase over last August, its second consecutive month with an increase of more than 100% over the previous year.
Temple saw a healthy increase in its allocation compared to last year. It is expected to receive about $3.54 million, an 8.06% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced an increase in its allocation. It will get $899,736, a 3.82% gain.
The total August allocations for Texas represent a 2.8% increase from the allocations distributed during August 2022. The August allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly, and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.
Bell County
The county will receive $3.03 million in sales tax allocations in August, a slight increase of 1.56% from last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive about $3.07 million in sales tax revenue, a 1.16% decrease, the release said.
Harker Heights will receive $1.01 million, a 1.38% decrease.
Nolanville is receiving $157,872, a 33.89% decrease, the third consecutive month the city recorded a decrease of more than 30% and the fourth consecutive month with a decrease of at least 27%.
Troy will get $88,606, a strong 14.02% increase.
Salado is set to receive $84,257 this month, a meager 0.66% increase.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $32,417, a 13.98% decrease.
Rogers will receive $20,296, compared to $9,802 last year.
Little River-Academy will get $13,568, a 0.88% increase.
Holland is receiving $10,986, an 18.30% decrease.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $335,880, 6.06% more than August last year.
Copperas Cove saw a 5.04% increase in allocations; it is set to receive $671,457.
Gatesville experienced a 12.56% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $273,749.
Milam County
Milam County will receive $229,560, an increase of 25.80% from August 2022.
Cameron is expected to receive $126,538, a 4.71% increase.
Rockdale will receive $103,816, an infinitesimal 0.30% increase.
Thorndale will get $23,809, an 18.47% decrease.
Milano is receiving $15,482, a strong 26.09% increase.