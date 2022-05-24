Central Texas voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide on state senator candidates to represent Bell and other counties as well as other Texas primary runoff contests.
With 91.2% of all votes counted, former game warden Pete Flores, a former senator, was leading homebuilder and veteran Raul Reyes with about 59% of the vote for the District 24 seat, according to unofficial election results.
“As your State Senator, I will oppose the Biden Administration’s radical policies that have damaged the oil and gas industry, killed jobs, increased gas prices, and drove inflation,” Flores said in a Twitter post Tuesday.
Both Senate runoff candidates previously lived in Senate District 19, before they were moved into District 24 during the 2021 redistricting.
Flores, who previously served as the District 19 state senator, received the endorsements of many Republicans, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, state Sen. Dawn Buckingham and former President Donald Trump.
Flores’s opponent is Reyes, a former Air Force lieutenant colonel who served for 22 years before starting his own home building business.
The winner of the race will go on to face Democrat Kathy Jones-Hospod in the Nov. 8 general election.
Statewide contests
Republican and Democratic voters also cast ballots in several contested races.
Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose tenure has been tarnished by a securities fraud indictment, defeated Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush in the runoff for the Republican nomination with more than 67% of the vote, according to unofficial election results. The Texas Tribune and the Associated Press declared Paxton the nominee before 9 p.m.
Democrats chose between two AG candidates: Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski.
Garza, a former American Civil Liberties Union lawyer, was leading Jaworski with more than 60% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
In the Texas General Land Office race, Buckingham held a commanding lead with about 69% of votes over Tim Westley for the Republican nomination.
Democrat Jay Kleberg led Sandragrace Martinez with about 53% of the vote.
Democrat Janet T. Dudding was leading challenger Angel Luis Vega for their party’s nomination to become the Comptroller of Public Accounts. Dudding had about 61% of voters, according to election results.
The winner of the contested race will go on to face Republican incumbent Glenn Hegar.
Republican voters also decided between incumbent Wayne Christian and challenger Sarah Stogner for railroad commissioner. Christian led with about 66% of the vote. That race’s winner will face Democrat Luke Warford in the November election.
Democrats also decided on a contested race for lieutenant governor, with candidate Mike Collier competing against Michelle Beckley. Collier, who led with about 56% of the vote, will likely go on to face Patrick in November.
Local voters
Temple resident Travis Armstrong said he voted in the Democratic primary runoff Tuesday.
The Democratic AG runoff between Garza and Jaworski was one of the races Armstrong said he was interested in.
“I would say that I don’t necessarily reflect the majority of Temple, and am younger and more progressive where I kind of view Temple as a little older and more conservative,” Armstrong said. “I just want to voice my opinion.”
Cory Williford of Temple said that he wanted to make sure he voted.
Williford, who voted in the Republican runoff, said he thought those who did not vote had no right to complain about the results.
“I just wanted to vote and do my part in getting the right people in,” Williford said. “Every (election) is important because if you don’t vote you don’t have a say in anything.”
Coryell, Lampasas counties
A portion of Coryell County’s voters decided on a new commissioner Tuesday.
According to unofficial results from the county, Keith Taylor defeated incumbent Ray Ashby Jr. in the race for the county’s fourth precinct.
Taylor received about 54% of the vote, while Ashby received about 45.99%. The race is effectively decided since no Democrats filed to run for office in Coryell County and Taylor will be the only name on the ballot for the seat on Nov. 8. Ashby will serve the remainder of his term, and Taylor should be sworn in on Jan. 1, 2023.
In Lampasas County, voters decided between two Republican candidates for county clerk.
Dianne Miller led voting with about 52.7% of the vote against Dee Ann Crawford, according to unofficial election results.
With no Democratic challenger, Miller is expected to be the next county clerk in January.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco and FME News Service contributed to this report.