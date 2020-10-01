For the third time in two years, Temple-based Perry Office Plus has expanded by purchasing a portion of another business.
The company announced Thursday that it had acquired the Austin branch of Tejas Office Products for an undisclosed amount. This will be the business’s expansion into Austin, with physical locations currently in Temple, Belton and Waco.
Perry Office Plus has been based in Temple since 1920, and marked its 100 years of business earlier this year in January at Temple’s Santa Fe Plaza.
“We are excited about expanding our presence in Austin,” Perry Office Plus President Harry Macey said. “We have been delivering to our Austin customers for a number of years, so this is a great way to solidify our position in the market and create an even better experience for both our current and new customers.”
The company said this acquisition will help to keep these businesses locally-owned instead of being bought out by the larger big-box stores.
Danny Lowe, manager of the Austin branch, will now join Perry Office Plus in a development role after having worked at the branch for the past 20 years.
This will be the second acquisition by the company this year after the purchase of the office supply division from Mackie Printing and Office Supplies in June. The company also purchased Commercial Furniture Solutions, based in Temple, in 2018.
“We continue to grow and we have Central Texas to thank for that,” Macey said. “Our neighbors keep making the decision to buy locally, and today, we’re stronger than ever.”