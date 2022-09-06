Bell County plans to get a head start on training election workers this week — two months before the Nov. 8 general election.
The training sessions were announced Tuesday by the county’s election administrator Desi Roberts, who said the new sessions are a part of a push by the county to better train its election workers.
The two sessions, set for Wednesday and Thursday, will include training for the county’s election judges and those interested in becoming volunteer deputy registrars.
Training for the county’s 84 election judges, who are appointed by local political parties, will take place on Wednesday at the Harris Community Center in Belton. That session is for judges only.
Roberts said that the training session for the election judges — one of nine to be conducted during the next two months — was to help this year’s election operate smoothly.
“It is a part of a new push to increase our training and it allows us to formally cover the requirements of Senate Bill 1 across the board,” Roberts said. “It is the first of nine different training sessions. They will cover every aspect of the responsibilities election workers will have.”
The nine sessions conducted by the county will look at the duties of election workers in the county, chain of custody processes and poll watcher requirements under state law.
Roberts said the training will include having judges work with various pieces of election equipment used by the county. He said this would include scenario-based training to help them get familiar with the process.
The second training session, for those interested in becoming volunteer deputy registrars, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the election department’s conference room, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton.
Roberts said this session will be open to the public and will train and certify those who wish to help others register to vote.
These training sessions, Roberts said, are important for the smooth operation of elections in the county.
“The foundation of the electoral system is the hundreds of volunteers who serve yearly to ensure our citizens have the opportunity to cast their vote,” Roberts said. “Bell County emphasizes training to ensure our poll workers can effectively perform their tasks during the election cycle.”
Roberts said those interested in finding out information about the training sessions, or future sessions in October for election secretaries, can call 254-933-5774 or go to the department’s website at https://bit.ly/3qzQAy9.