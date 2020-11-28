The Hub at 7 S. Second St. was in some ways the center of Small Business Saturday in Temple.
For one, Dan Kelleher, the city’s main street manager, presented the Hub with a Texas Downtown Association award for the Best Downtown Business in Texas. Joe Shepperd, who with his wife, Pam, owns the business, accepted the award.
Kelleher then presented a traveling trophy for the best downtown Christmas decoration to Lynn Geiger, owner of First Furniture and TV, 108 S. Main St.
“We want to thank you for coming downtown on a very special day for small businesses,” Kelleher said. “We as downtown Temple want to create a welcome and festive environment for downtown shop- ping.”
The Hub opened in November 2006, Joe Shepperd said. There are more than 40 different shops in the 22,000-square-foot first floor, he said.
“I think what makes us the best business is the variety of shops that we offer to our customers,” he said. “We offer everything from women’s clothing, children’s clothing, men’s wear, toys, furniture, gifts and more. We’re very proud of our building and our business.
“We’re very thrilled to get the award and for the people that own the shops,” he said. “They’ve done a wonderful job. Each of these shops is decorated by the people that own them. They have their own style and flair.”
By Jan. 1, he said, the Hub plans to open the upstairs section — called “the Loft.” Directed by Callie and Taylor Ring, the Loft will host such events as weddings, musical performances, holiday celebrations, parties and reunions.
Kelleher said Temple had two finalists for the state award, the Hub and H5B3, co-owned by Bruce Bates and Bo Hardy. They opened Bird Creek Burger Co., Treno Pizzaria and Tap Room, and a downtown coffee shop, First Street Roasters, he said.
Across the street from the Hub, at 8 S. Second St., the 2nd Street Emporium was open for business. It is co-owned by Sally Myers and Julia Symmonds. Myers said Saturday is usually a good day.
“People sort of come through all day long,” she said. “We have a whole group of customers who like to come in and see what’s new.”
Vintage and antiques is their strong suite.
“We sort of run the gamut,” Myers said. “We have vendors. They all collect different things.”
Symmonds said they cover all age ranges and have a lot of people who are starting out, furnishing their homes. One woman was buying art for her new house in Houston, Symmonds said. The woman described their store as “refreshing,” and said they didn’t have one like it in Houston, “a place that looks like this that she could come to and shop and afford to buy.”
“Some people like to come in and reminisce,” she said. “They say, ‘My mother had this, my grandmother had this.’ It brings back a lot of memories for people.”
Leah McHorse, owner of Darling Décor and more at 100 N. Main St., said the store had been busy.
“We ran a lot of specials to entice people to come in, and we even gave away some things,” she said. ‘We let them go shop at the big box stores for Black Friday. We are hopeful they will spend their money with us today.”
Business has been good during the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
“My customers feel safe in here,” she said. “It’s big enough that they can spread out. We are less crowded than the big box stores. It makes for unique, safe shopping.”
One of her vendors, Virginia Campbell, showed off her booth.
“This is my stuff,” she said. “I try to keep it as full as possible with vintage and some antiques.”
Antiques are supposed to be 100 years old, she said, and vintage is 20 years old.
“Unless it’s got the date on it, you don’t always know,” she said.
Davy Crockett coffee mugs reminiscent of a popular TV series suggested a date in the 1950s, she said.
“The antiques I have that I can prove are real antiques are the books,” she said.
People buy old books for decoration and for interest, she said.
“I like to look at them to see what happened 100 years ago,” she said.