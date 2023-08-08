BELTON — A summer hiring event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, in collaboration with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program, will present the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. The event aims to bring together job seekers and employers from diverse industries, offering a range of career opportunities.
“The Summer Surge Hiring Event will be a hub of employment opportunities, featuring dozens of reputable employers from various sectors,” Workforce Solutions said in a news release. “Job seekers can explore openings in technology, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, customer service, finance, and many more industries.”
Charley Ayres, the director of industry and education partnerships at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, said job seekers can directly connect with employers about opportunities.
“We understand the significance of finding a career for every individual’s growth and satisfaction. As part of our commitment to employers, we are dedicated to showcasing the myriad of career opportunities within their companies,” Ayres said. “At the Summer Surge Hiring Event, job seekers will be able to connect with companies that offer competitive salary and benefits packages to attract top talent.”
The hiring event offers a unique opportunity for job seekers to meet face-to-face with hiring managers and company representatives, “enabling them to make a lasting impression and stand out from the competition,” the release said.
The event is free and open to all job seekers. Registration is not required. Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes and to dress professionally.