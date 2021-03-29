The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor will resume its long-standing tradition of hosting an in-person Easter Pageant on Wednesday, as students take the stage for its 82nd event.
“The Easter Pageant chronicles moments from the Gospel story, including Christ’s triumphal entrance into Jerusalem, the Last Supper, and Christ’s trial by Pontius Pilate, crucifixion, death, and resurrection,” UMHB said in a news release. “This event has become a tradition for many Central Texas families and is expected to attract thousands of visitors.”
This year, organizers have scheduled three performances times — which are open to the public at no charge — in front of the Luther Memorial on campus: 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. People are encouraged to socially distance themselves from others.
But with UMHB implementing a first-come, first-served seating basis, audiences are encouraged to attend the earlier show times.
“Pageant organizers said the 5:30 p.m. show is usually the most popular, so visitors are encouraged to attend earlier performances if possible,” UMHB said. “Audiences are also encouraged to bring sunscreen, as umbrellas are prohibited.”
However, those unable to attend any of the live performances can catch the student-led production through an online livestream at UMHB.edu/live.
“The production … features a cast of hundreds of students and children and grandchildren of university students, faculty, and staff,” UMHB said. “Each year, UMHB President Randy O’Rear selects a student to direct the pageant and two students to play the key roles of Jesus and Mary. Selection of the two roles is based on their strong Christian faith and character.”
This year, Steve Villalobos, a senior psychology-pre-health professions major, will play Jesus, while Erin Franklin, a senior social work major, will assume the role of Mary — portrayals that were paused in 2020 in response to COVID-19 spreading through Bell County.
UMHB ultimately elected to broadcast its 81st annual Easter Pageant experience as an online livestream production.
Emma Spellings, who was slated to portray Mary in 2020, had told the Telegram last year’s experience was “somewhat of a director’s cut.”
“So it incorporated videos from former cast members and past footage of the pageant,” Spellings said. “Cast members, alumni and people from the community are telling their stories, and commentating on the different scenes.”
Although she was disappointed that she was unable to portray Mary, Spellings was happy to keep her university’s Easter tradition alive.
Now the UMHB event, which first began in 1940, can return to its complete program.