Workforce Solutions of Central Texas has paused the reopening of its Workforce Centers until Aug. 3 after the Texas Workforce Commission decided to delay the reinstatement of the work search requirement for unemployment benefits in Texas, according to a news release.
The decision to pause the opening was made in light of the delay of work search requirements and to help mitigate the further spread of coronavirus, the release said.
Job seekers and employers should know we are providing all services remotely, Workforce Solutions said.
“Our facilities may be closed but we have never stopped serving customers”, said Louis LeDoux, chief operating officer, said in a release. “We have been meeting the needs of our customers and we will continue to provide our services — online, over the phone, virtually, and with classes offered both synchronously and asynchronously.”
In the past 90 days, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas has served over 84,800 customers.
Individuals who need to file for unemployment benefits can contact the Texas Workforce Commission at ui.texasworkforce.org or 800-939-6631.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas staff can be reached by phone or email, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The staff continues to be available to help with job matching, career counseling, and employer services, the release said.
For more information or staff contact information go to www.workforcesolutionsctx.com or call your nearest Workforce Center: Temple Career Center at 254-742-4400; Killeen Career Center at 254-200-2000; Lampasas Career Center at 512-556-4055; and Rockdale Career Center at 512-446-6440.