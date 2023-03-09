A series of public meetings to be held by the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District to annex a portion of Williamson County have now been canceled.
The district announced Thursday that the group of 50 landowners from western Williamson County that requested the annexation officially redrew their request. The annexation would have brought in the entire western portion of the county, designated by Interstate 35, into the district.
The Aquifer Conservation Alliance, the group representing the Williamson County residents, said in a statement that they were forced to make this hard choice.
“Unfortunately circumstances beyond the control of ACA and Clearwater UWCD left our organization with little choice,” the organization said in a statement. “This decision was difficult and not without significant consideration by members of the ACA board.”
Dirk Aaron, general manager for Clearwater, said that there were three main reasons that caused the alliance to drop their annexation request.
The first reason was strong opposition to any water conservation district by the lawmaker representing Williamson County, state Sen. Charles Schwertner.
Aaron said the senator, who is currently supporting a municipal utility district in Bell County, has repeatedly threatened to pull support for the project if the annexation moved forward.
“I have heard him multiple times be quoted as saying it would be over his dead body that there would be a groundwater conservation district in Williamson County,” Aaron said. “That is fine, it is his constituents that are suffering immensely. They have an investment-backed expectation, million dollar homes and large acre tracts. There is a large, picturesque part of western Williamson County that is totally dependent on wells.”
Aaron said that now that the request has been rescinded, he hopes that the senator resumes his support for the utility district and doesn’t punish Bell County’s residents.
Schwertner’s office did not respond to the Telegram’s request for comment by press deadline.
Williamson election costs
Aaron said the second reason that the request was withdrawn was due to the costs associated with holding elections in Williamson County.
Unlike most other counties across the state, such as Bell County, Williamson County does not split the total cost of the election across all parties holding a vote. Instead, Aaron said the county requires each entity to cover half the cost of the election.
This, Aaron said, would cost Clearwater at least an estimated $300,000 every two years to hold elections for its officials. This would come out to be about 40% of all the money raised by Clearwater to manage the area.
In contrast, in Bell County, the usual cost for Clearwater to hold its elections usually comes out to about $10,000.
“When we asked those citizens to do an evaluation and come back to use with the (election cost), we were appalled and thought that there had to be a mistake,” Aaron said. “So we did our own research and we found out that what they were told by their election administrator down there was how they do business. Just think, even if a person may or may not be for a petition of any kind, you would not be afforded that democratic process due to its unobtainable cost.”
Misinformation campaign
Aaron said the final reason the alliance pulled its request was due to misinformation spreading across Williamson County, which they did not want to hurt the reputation of Clearwater.
Some of this misinformation included rumors that Clearwater only wanted to annex part of Williamson County to benefit Bell County residents.
These threats by the senator and the false information, Aaron said, got back to the members of the alliance who did not want to hurt anyone with their request.
“It got back to these petitioners and they never once wanted to harm anybody, they just want relief,” Aaron said.
Officials from the alliance also stated that they will continue to be committed to issues concerning groundwater availability for the residents of western Williamson County. The group also plans on finding other ways to establish its own water conservation district.
Meetings canceled
The planned public meetings would have taken place in both counties to help get feedback from the two sets of residents.
Annexation of the indicated area could have taken place as soon as this May during the municipal elections, according to a previous estimate by officials.
At the 21st Annual Bell County Water Symposium in November, Keith Elliston, president of the alliance, detailed why they wanted to join Clearwater instead of creating their own district.
“We would be operational in months, not years,” Elliston said. “After this annexation election, we would be able to come in and start seeing success right now. (Well) owners would get water level checks, landowners would get water quality checks and work would be done to make sure the spacing and depth of wells is done in a thoughtful way.”
At that meeting, Elliston spoke of multiple reasons that the 503-square-mile portion of Williamson County needed someone to help look after its underground water resources.
Elliston pointed out that many new wells have been built in the county over the past several years, which has affected the water level of the underground resource.
“We have laws in Williamson County but we have no law enforcement,” Elliston said. “Texas law allows for these groundwater conservation districts to be in place to protect our groundwater resources, but for probably about 50 years, we could have had a (district) looking over these groundwater resources but none was ever established.”