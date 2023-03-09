Bell County Water Symposium

Keith Elliston, president of the Aquifer Conservation Alliance, talked at the 21st annual Bell County Water Symposium Wednesday about why his group wants the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District to annex the western half of Williamson County.

 Shane Monaco | Telegram

A series of public meetings to be held by the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District to annex a portion of Williamson County have now been canceled.

