Killeen Republican Steve Duskie led the Republican runoff for the 426th District Court in Bell County on Tuesday over Belton Republican Jeff Parker with 60 percent of the vote, according to the unofficial results.
Duskie had 3,295 votes, while Parker tallied 2,181 votes, or about 40 percent.
“This has been a long process and I sure appreciate everyone who’s supported me and helped me out during the process,” Duskie told the Telegram. “I’m really proud to have had so many good people who have supported me and think that I would make a good candidate. I’m happy to get it done, ready to move forward and hope to get some positive things out of this down at the court.”
Duskie — who landed his first successful campaign for judgeship in Bell County after an unsuccessful 2018 run to replace Judge Martha Trudo on the 246th District Court — said he anticipates Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint him for the current judgeship vacancy at the 426th District Court until he is sworn in January.
“I anticipate that because I know that’s happened in the past. The governor will probably appoint maybe in the next 60 or 90 days … Somewhere in there,” he said.
Duskie, a partner and owner of Lindley, Wiley and Duskie PC in Killeen, announced his bid in October after Judge Fancy Jezek indicated her plans to retire after this year’s election. He has repeatedly stressed how his extensive experience in legal work makes him well suited for the judgeship.
“I feel like I’m really well suited to be a judge, so I think it’s time in my career to consider taking that position and giving back to the community,” Duskie told the Telegram when his campaign first began.
Duskie, an Air Force veteran, has practiced law in Bell County for more than two decades. He earned his law degree from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and has a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama from Marymount College of Kansas.
He had secured 41 percent of the vote during the March 3 primary, while Parker garnered 36 percent of the vote. Republican Wade Faulkner, a third candidate, had 23 percent of the vote.
Parker, a Coryell County assistant district attorney, earned 40.9 percent of the vote on Tuesday. He had previously stated how he was not surprised the race came down to a runoff.
“It’s no surprise that this three-way race is headed to a runoff,” Parker wrote to his Facebook in March.
Parker was not immediately available on Tuesday by print time.