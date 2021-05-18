BELTON — Three Bell County residents will continue to represent the county on mental health matters after being reappointed to their positions Monday.
The Bell County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday to continue having its three current members of the Central Counties Services board of trustees stay on for another term. The three locals will complete their current term, starting their new one in September.
The county’s three returning representatives are Steven Wick, Rita Kelly and Dr. Adrejs Avots-Avotins.
Central Counties Services is an organization comprised of representatives from six counties and helps those with mental issues and disabilities.
“We are all about providing services to the children and the underserved,” Avots-Avotins said. “Schools do what they can and health care facilities do what they can but many of them fall through the cracks. In particular some of these counties with small school districts and small supporting staffs, Central Counties Services are out there providing these services. They wouldn’t have these services without Central Counties Services.”
Members of the nine-person board are put forth by the counties comprising the organization. These members include Bell, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Milam counties.
The organization was established in 1967 and has served more than 70,000 people with mental disabilities.
The reappointment of Steven Wick means that the Bell County representative will continue serving as the chair of the board.
Avots-Avotins, who holds the Elizabeth and Drayton McLane Jr. Chair in Health and Wellness, said this term is his second time being appointed to the board, which he volunteered for two years ago. He said that, despite not specializing in mental issues, he helps bring his medical experience to the table as a doctor working at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple.
“I wish we could do more with the resources we have, but we are five counties and we are spread out all over,” Avots-Avotins said. “But it has been a satisfying job to serve on that board with some great, great people.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn expressed his thanks for the three board members for dedicating their time to help others.
“I appreciate Dr. Avots, Mrs. Kelley, and Mr. Steven Wick for their willingness to continue service on the Central Counties Services board,” Blackburn said. “Their experience and expertise is really invaluable.”