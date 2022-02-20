HARKER HEIGHTS — State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, will provide a legislative update during a Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday.
The vent will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Central Texas Home Builders Association, 445 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights.
The update will include information on regulations, policy instructions, and key implementation dates.
Lunch is $20 per person and reservations are required by Monday. Visit https://bit.ly/3I3PaT1 to register. Email harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com for questions.