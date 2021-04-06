BELTON — After nearly 20 years since its creation, the Belton Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone is now up for renewal with a proposed $87.4 million in projects over the next two decades.
The Bell County Commissioners Court and Belton city officials met during a workshop Monday to discuss the renewal of the zone, which helps fund projects in and around the city.
Belton officials came to the county to encourage commissioners to continue being a member of the zone for its renewal.
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said the reinvestment zone has had a very positive impact on the city and its businesses.
Carpenter said as the city expands further to the south, the expansion of the reinvestment zone will be very valuable.
“Funding provided through the Tax Improvement Reinvestment Zone has proven to be vitally important to the many improvements in the downtown area and to our city parks,” Carpenter said. “Dollars provided through (zone) have helped incentivized our small businesses owners to improve their businesses and improve the quality of the downtown Belton shopping experience.”
Over the past 20 years the reinvestment zone has used taxes from within its designated area to work on projects such as the Heritage Park expansion.
The TIRZ is currently located in downtown and northern parts of Belton. When property values rise, the additional tax revenue is reinvested back into the TIRZ.
One of the changes for the renewal of the zone is its expansion — with four proposed locations around the city.
The additions include a more than 329 acres along Interstate 14 as well as a 104-acre tract in north Belton bordering the Leon River and west of Main Street. Two tracts east and west of Interstate 35 in south Belton, 148 acres and 354 acres respectively, are also proposed for inclusion in the zone.
Jon Simcik of KPA Engineers, which Belton hired for the study, said these areas are expected to grow in the future and will generate more income for the reinvestment zone.
“The TIRZ would only start to see revenue from these four additional areas as their taxable values increase,” Simcik said. “So as new development comes in on those properties, it is important to note that the $12 million the taxes generated off of it today still go to the Bell County general fund and the city of Belton general fund, they don’t go to the TIRZ. It will just be the income on top of that.”
Newly proposed projects — totaling more than $87.4 million — will also be included in the preapproval of the zone.
The proposed projects cover a range of infrastructure needs including streets, trails and sidewalks, drainage work, municipal projects and grants. The proposed projects include $53.1 million for street improvements mainly in the southern part of the city.
Some of the proposed initiatives include the construction of the Georgetown Railroad trail project and a regional park for the southern part of Belton.
While the reinvestment zone does include some projects that are not in the city or zone limits, they will help the zone itself.
Simcik said that if the reinvestment zone does well over the coming years, there is another $88.56 million in additional proposed projects.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said county officials haven’t decided if they would renew the reinvestment zone.
The Commissioners Court plans to have a second meeting with Belton officials to answer some questions that came up during Monday’s workshop before moving forward.
“I appreciated the city briefing the Court on the (reinvestment zone) and on the proposal to expand and extend the life of the (zone),” Blackburn said. “We requested some additional information and I expect that there will be additional conversations before a decision is made.”
Belton officials said approval of the reinvestment zone by the commissioners is the first step in getting it reapproved, with final approval expected in the fall.