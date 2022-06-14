SALADO — Village officials on Tuesday celebrated Salado’s designation as a “Music Friendly Community” — the first in Bell County.
The designation by the Texas Music Office seeks to foster music-related economic development. Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced the designation.
Stacey Ybarra, assistant village administrator for Salado, will also take the role of liaison between the Texas Music Office and the village to coordinate musical efforts.
“We’re trying to get music businesses here,” she said. “Musicians, songwriters, and the music industry can start mingling and connecting to grow the music community in Salado. Salado is known for being a quaint, charming community as well as a music-friendly community.”
Ybarra said the designation would allow the village to host more significant events.
A Music Friendly Community Board was also created to help connect businesses with musicians to bring growth within the village.
“Music plays a pretty big economic role in the state,” said board chair Richard Paul Thomas. “Musicians that drive up and down the highway can now stop and play here in Salado. There is a community here for them.”
Mayor Michael Coggin said the village is known as a music-friendly community and the designation allows the rest of the state to consider Salado for economic opportunities.
“We’re known for our music,” Thomas said. “We have a very good representation of musicians in the Salado area. Salado is one of the best-kept secrets in Texas. We have some wonderful hotels to stay at. We have a lot of bed and breakfast. They can attend our music venues, they can attend our festivals, and they can visit our shops in the village.”
Salado joins 34 other cities in Texas to receive the designation, Texas Music Office Outreach Specialist Chip Adams said.
“All the cities have to undergo a certification process,” he said. “They have to create their version of a music office. They help bring the music community together at a local level.”