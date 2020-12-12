As the city of Temple continues its planned rezoning of the Temple Mall — teeing up a possible redevelopment — a Bell County car wash chain is setting up its next location at the property.
Today’s Car Wash — which has locations in Belton, Killeen and Harker Heights — is in the early stages of building its first Temple facility.
The Temple City Council recently gave its first OK for a development plan for the property, 3107 S. 31st St. The vote was unanimous. Council members likely will finalize it after a public hearing at their Thursday meeting.
Planning Director Brian Chandler said the city typically would require sidewalks for a development like this. But the site has issues.
“Ultimately, we are not recommending the sidewalk as part of … this particular request due to safety concerns and also just topography, slope, etc.,” he said.
Council member Wendell Williams asked Chandler to expand on why the city would not require a sidewalk for Today’s Car Wash.
“A sidewalk would be required along that (north) entrance, connecting 31st Street’s sidewalk to the rest of the mall. We went on site to take a look at that,” the planning director said. “We took a look at the topography and the slope, which is significant.”
The slope could be fixed through proper engineering and plenty of money, Chandler said. Still, other issues would remain.
“However, the biggest concern is traffic circulation entering into that section of the mall and taking quick rights,” the planning director said.
That issue likely would be exasperated by adding a sidewalk, Chandler said.
“There really isn’t a safe way to mitigate that in terms of pedestrian crossing,” Chandler said. “A much safer pedestrian crossing would be on the north side of that entrance, adjacent to Planet Fitness. Really it makes a lot more sense to have a sidewalk at that point, connecting 31st Street to Planet Fitness and the rest of the mall.”
Williams asked if the north side of that proposed car wash site is better for a sidewalk. Chandler described it as being “preferable” to the other side.
On top of likely giving the go-ahead for this project, the City Council on Thursday is likely to finalize the rezoning of Temple Mall.
The city agreed to begin rezoning the property to a general retail planned development district from a planned development to bring it in line with the new comprehensive plan. That document envisions the Temple Mall area as a regional, mixed-use development hub.