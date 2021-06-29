BELTON — Following a year of difficulties, the Belton Fourth of July Parade this year will have a theme of hometown heroes to celebrate those who give back within the community.
To helm the parade, organizers have chosen Roscoe Harrison, a Belton native and current pastor at the Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple, to be its grand marshal this year. This year marks the return of the parade, according to the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the parade, following last year’s virtual event caused by the pandemic.
Randy Pittenger, president and chief executive officer of the chamber, said the parade usually celebrates veterans and first responders but felt this year it was important to celebrate other heroes.
“The Fourth of July is always you celebrate military and first responders, but with the pandemic here we thought it was really important to expand that and look at all the folks who helped us not only survive but thrive as a community,” Pittenger said.
Pittenger said Harrison embodies the idea of a hometown hero, from his work breaking barriers by being the first African-American at many local organizations to his local volunteer work.
Harrison is expected to break another barrier this year, as he believes he is the first African-American to be chosen as the parade’s grand marshal. Pittenger said he did not have a list of those who have served as the grand marshal but did not doubt Harrison’s memory.
For Harrison, who grew up in Belton, going to the parade each year is a tradition that he has only missed a few times.
Harrison, 76, said he was honored to have been picked to be the grand marshal this year, having also been chosen to receive the Beltonian Award in 2019 in honor of his lifelong achievements.
“I am really excited about it and I accept it as a great honor,” Harrison said. “This year’s theme is hometown heroes, and we have a lot of hometown heroes in Belton.”
Instead of walking, Harrison said he is hoping to ride at the front of the parade in a pickup truck from Johnson Brothers Ford in Temple. He has talked with the company about that.
The Belton parade will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday in downtown Belton. It will include a one-mile route extending south down Main Street from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to the Bell County Courthouse and then east on Central Avenue to the Belton Police Memorial.
In addition to the parade, this is the 97th year the city will host the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo.
The rodeo will take place from Thursday to Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, featuring a variety of events. Pittenger said this year will see the return of the stickhorse stampede, where children ages four and older can run around the arena before the rodeo starts.
The event will take place on Saturday, with those children wanting to participate needing to arrive by 6:15 p.m.
“We are excited about bringing back this fun opportunity for our kids to get in the dirt at the Belton rodeo, and we know that the photo opps will be especially awesome,” Pittenger said. “The Belton rodeo is always a great family experience, and one of our goals is to make this year’s rodeo even more affordable and enjoyable for families with young children.”