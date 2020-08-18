Tuesday was the centennial anniversary of women’s right to vote in the United States.
The 19th Amendment was enshrined in the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 18, 1920, after Tennessee became the last state needed to secure ratification.
A lot has happened since the amendment was added 100 years ago. Women have run for elected offices from the local level to president. For example, three women — Judy Morales, Susan Long and Jessica Walker — make up the majority of the five-person Temple City Council.
“Women are an integral part of today’s political environment,” Bell County Clerk Shelley Coston said. “It makes opportunities, such as being county clerk, available for women.”
The Bell County Commissioners Court on Monday unanimously approved a proclamation celebrating the constitutional amendment.
“Before that, some states allowed women to vote, but the reason they allowed them to vote was because they owned land,” said Zenia Warren, the Central Texas Republican Women president. “Before that there was nothing in the Constitution that gave women the right to vote.”
In Bell County, both political parties are led by women — Nancy Boston is Republican Party chairman and Chris Rosenberg is in charge of the Democratic Party.
“I think it’s very, very important that we remember how far this nation has come in all areas from where only property-owning white men were able to vote and now everybody can vote, only if they are a citizen of the United States,” Boston said. “I think it’s wonderful.”
Rosenberg and Warren pointed out women fought hard to get their right to vote. Throughout the mid-1800s, Warren said women suffragettes, such as Susan B. Anthony, advocated for the United States to add an amendment for their right to vote. They didn’t secure it until 1920.
“One hundred years ago, women fought for the right to vote, and they won,” Rosenberg said. “This milestone comes at a time when more women are running for office than ever before.”
The 19th — a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that reports on the intersection of gender, politics and policy — reported at least 243 women are seeking seats in the U.S. House in this year’s election.
Both local parties have a number of women hoping to represent Bell County voters.
On the GOP side, state Sen. Dawn Buckingham is seeking a second term in the Texas Legislature and Bell County Precinct 1 Constable Pat Duffield — the first woman to serve in that position in the county’s history — is unopposed in her bid for a full four-year term.
The Democrats have computer engineer Donna Imam vying for Texas’ 31st Congressional District seat; lawyer Julie Oliver seeking the 25th Congressional District seat; veteran KeKe Williams running in Texas House District 54; and Martha Dominguez, a deputy constable, is hoping to be the next Bell County Precinct 4 Constable.
“One hundred years ago, women had to fight to participate in democracy,” Rosenberg said. “Now, we will lead the way forward.”
More still needs to be done, Boston said.
“I have to admire women in all categories — Republicans, Democrats or whatever they, whatever color they are — I just admire everybody for their contributions to this great nation,” Boston said. “We’ve come a long way and we still have a way to go. But I think we’re going to get there if we all join hands together and do the right things for the right reasons.”