Mathnasium of Temple takes pride in the personalized face-to-face instruction it provides Bell County children.
“The biggest thing is being there for whatever the student needs,” Jennifer Speer, Mathnasium of Temple’s owner, said.
And as COVID-19 forced school districts to strategize their returns to campus, Speer told the Telegram how her tutoring business had to search for temporary solutions as well.
“Things are so uncertain with schools. Even the teachers don’t even know how things are going to be running day-to-day,” she said. “Whether the students are able to and want to come in or not … whether we can reach them online or not, we just want to be there for them.”
Managing Director Mark Treadwell said Mathnasium of Temple placed a lot of time and effort exploring its options for the new academic school year. He noted how some local schools were in a “survival mode” during the past spring semester, and alluded to minimal student engagement.
“A lot of the schools were just in survival mode. There wasn’t a lot of expectation upheld, so a lot of the kids that may have needed help in (summer school). They were essentially just passed as long as they participated on some level,” Treadwell said. “However, as the school year is beginning and kids are starting to get homework assignments, parents are seeing the difficulty that they’re having.”
Treadwell added how this awareness also has led to an uptick in interest.
“Our interest level right now is increasing compared to previous years, because parents are seeing that urgency of need now,” he said.
And Mathnasium at Home — Mathnasium’s real-time virtual tutoring platform — plans to address just that.
“It’s actually a platform that we’ve been working on for over three years, so it’s not just something that came onboard because of COVID-19,” Speer said. “We’ve been refining and testing it, and when COVID-19 hit, we were ready. It was on a much smaller scale until the middle of March when we went from a dozen students to several hundred students online all at once.”
She emphasized how a Mathnasium at Home experience is comparable to a session a child might have at its site.
“When you sit down with a Mathnasium at Home instructor, it’s a live person on the other end of the computer. It’s not pre-recorded or anything,” Speer said. “You can ask questions and they have interactive screens they can circle and touch. It’s exactly as if they were sitting across the table from you.”
Lydia Hudson, Mathnasium of Temple’s center director, said she is experiencing COVID-19’s impact on education both personally and professionally.
“I’m going through this both personally and professionally because of my three children in Temple schools,” she said. “Everything is changing on a day-to-day basis, so I feel like I can really empathize with our Mathnasium parents.”
Hudson, who has been with Mathnasium of Temple for approximately five years, said she has noticed positive reactions to the Mathnasium at Home platform.
“Everybody is reacting to the COVID-19 situation differently. But with many families, parents have come back to me and said we should have been doing online learning the whole time,” Hudson said. “It just makes a lot of families feel better that they’re in the safety and cleanliness of their own home, but their children are not missing out on any educational opportunities.”
Treadwell said Mathnasium of Temple is accepting enrollment for the upcoming school year, and also is looking at opening a program for distance-learning students.
“We do have a new distance-learning facilitation program that we’re going to be implementing here in a couple of weeks. It essentially gives students a safe and clean environment to do their remote learning (for school) if parents choose that option,” he said.
Although Mathnasium of Temple is still fine-tuning the specifics of that specific program, Treadwell said there will be more information in the coming weeks. Mathnasium of Temple will offer this opportunity during the fall, while a select few also will have that opportunity at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th Street in Temple.
“We’re also looking at offering a remote learning site for parents, who choose not to send their kids back to school,” Brett Williams, Ralph Wilson Youth Club’s executive director, said in early August. “We’re launching a pilot program where we’re going to offer 30 spots for kids. If your parents work and you want to learn remotely, you’ll be able to come to Ralph Wilson.”
Treadwell has noticed these “learning pods” becoming an increasingly popular idea, and said Mathnasium of Temple is working with a benefits provider to try to offset some associated costs.
“We’re actually partnering with a benefits provider to help subsidize that program through their benefits package,” he said. “But as far as the details, we’re still working it out. It’s one of those brand new environments to navigate.”