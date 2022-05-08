At approximately 1:10 p.m. this afternoon, all electrical power was lost at the Belton Water Treatment Plant, according to a press release issued by Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett. This plant, operated by WCID No. 1, provides water service to Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove, the Fort Hood Military Reservation and 439 Water Supply Corporation near Belton.