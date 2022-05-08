BELTON — The city of Belton issued a boil water notice Sunday for its municipal water customers following a power outage at the Lake Belton plant that supplies the city’s treated drinking water.
The boil notice follows conservation efforts requested on Saturday following the repair of a 48-inch line that ruptured at Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which supplies water to several area cities, including Belton.
“Please continue to conserve water during this boil notice, which is for all City of Belton water customers,” spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When the water is safe to drink without boiling, the city of Belton will issue a rescind notice.
For more information, visit www.beltontexas.gov or call the city of Belton Public Works Department at 254- 933-5823.