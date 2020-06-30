The search for missing Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen returned to the Leon River on Tuesday after “partial human remains” were found.
The Army Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Rangers, the FBI, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Texas EquuSearch returned to an area near the Leon River, where a search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was suspended on June 22.
“Due to extensive investigative work conducted by special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, agents have returned to an area of interest close to the Leon River, Bell County, Texas, for more investigative work in the search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen,” said Chris Grey, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command spokesman.
“After receiving additional information, agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist. Army CID agents are currently on scene with the Texas Rangers, the FBI and Bell County Sheriff’s Department. No confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public’s understanding that the identification process can take time. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”
Maj. T.J. Cruz of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that law enforcement agencies were searching Tuesday.
“We are out here continuing the search,” Cruz said.
He said the new search resulted from a call from a nearby resident.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said that investigators started their search about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Texas EquuSearch Director Tim Miller said developments are actively happening.
“We’ve got three people up there now and I’m getting ready to pull out of my house as we speak,” Miller said. “I just would say to pay close attention because developments are happening as we speak. I’m not going to go into more detail than that.”