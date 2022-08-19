The Bell County Judge and Commissioners Committee on Persons with Disabilities will host its annual Rusty Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
The annual ceremony — held privately in 2020 and postponed in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — will celebrate Bell County residents who have been dramatically changed as a result of injuries, or who were born with a disease that limited mobility or cognitive development. The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The awards are named after Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales’ son, Anthony Russell “Rusty” Morales, who died in 2009 at the age of 48. A 1978 motorcycle crash injured Rusty and confined him to a wheelchair and a lifetime of hospital visits.
Morales previously told the Telegram how the awards banquet was created to recognize his “faith, courage and perseverance.”
Tickets will become available at a later date.
This year, nominations are being accepted for 11 recognitions: John C. Garth Person of the Year, Shirley Biels Health Care Worker of the Year, Laura “Pat” Taylor Advocate of the Year, Jennifer Phillips Award for Courage, Media Person of the Year, Bell County Judge’s Meritorious Service Award, Jim and Daurice Bowmer Family Member of the Year, Employer of the Year, Armed Forces Person of the Year, Harry Wilson Athlete of the Year and Pat Elliott Inspirational Award.
Madison Rhew, a past recipient, earned the 2020 Jennifer Phillips Award for Courage after being diagnosed with a functional neurological disorder in March 2019 that impacted both her speech and mobility.
Although her family was told there was not much hope, she regained her independence.
“I’m working on my masters in the occupational therapy program,” Rhew, a University of Mary Hardin-Baylor student, told the Telegram following her recognition. “It’s very stressful and it’s kind of hard having a disability because I’m at a disadvantage, but I’m definitely keeping up with it and am very determined. I would really like to do occupational therapy because it gave me a second chance and I feel like I need to give that to someone else.”
The Bell County Judge and Commissioners Committee on Persons with Disabilities, an organization that celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021, is excited to recognize more individuals like Rhew this October.
Nomination packets that include details about the criteria for each award are currently accessible online at bit.ly/3psEhmC and will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 16.
“Please attach as much information as possible i.e., bio, news clippings, and other documentation to explain why you feel this nominee should be honored by the committee. Keep the bio to no more than three typed/printed pages, double-spaced,” the nomination form said. “A member of the Committee will be contacting you for further information if your nominee is selected.”
Residents can submit their completed nomination packet to Melissa Ingriola at Heart of Central Texas Independent Living by email at melissa.ingriola@hoctilc.org.