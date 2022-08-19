Rusty Awards presented

Temple resident Sue Hamby, left, congratulates Madison Rhew, a University of Mary Hardin-Baylor student who was honored with the 2020 Jennifer Phillips Award for Courage as part of the Rusty Awards given out by the Bell County Judge and Commissioners’ Committee on People with Disabilities.

 Joel Valley | Telegram

The Bell County Judge and Commissioners Committee on Persons with Disabilities will host its annual Rusty Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

jvalley@tdtnews.com